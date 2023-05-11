March 17-19 2024
Omni Richmond Hotel
Richmond, VA

Learn More Contact Us

Where Site Selectors and Economic Developers Connect

Request Information

Why Sponsor?

For the past two decades, Business Facilities LiveXchange has been connecting economic developers with site selection decision-makers in prescheduled and confidential one-on-one meetings. At the 2024 LiveXchange, you’ll meet with corporate executives and site consultants who have active or ongoing projects, and who are interested in learning about the benefits of doing business in your community. 

As a LiveXchange participant you’ll receive multiple benefits, including:

PRE-SCHEDULED 1:1 MEETINGS

Take part in highly informative one-on-one meetings with corporate site selectors and site consultants and learn about their companies’ relocation/expansion plans.

NetworkING OPPORTUNITIES

Make valuable professional connections during multiple on-premises and off-site networking events.

EXECUTIVE-LEVEL EDUCATION

Find out what site selectors are looking for as part of our Executive Conference Program.

EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS NOW AVAILABLE!

Business Facilities LiveXchange is your best opportunity to get directly in front of corporate executives and site selection consultants who are responsible for their organizations’ real estate projects.

Request Sponsorship Information

Build Relationships with Site Selectors

Prior delegate companies include:

Business Facilities LiveXchange brings together executives at growing companies, leading location advisors and economic developers for two days of site selection education and networking.

Sponsor

Request Information

Why Sponsor

Testimonials

Itinerary

Rates

Venue

Attend

Register Online

Benefits

Program

FAQ

Contact

Contact Us

Advertise

© 2023 Business Facilities Magazine.
Business Facilities LiveXchange → An Event Developed To Streamline The Site Selection Process.